Kampgrounds of America Inc.
Campgrounds and RV parks
Founded
1962
Franchising Since
1963 (55 Years)
Corporate Address
550 N. 31st St.
Billings, MT 59101
CEO
Pat Hittmeier
Parent Company
KOA Holdings
Initial Investment ⓘ
$210,950 - $4,455,425
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000 - $3,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$750,000 - $3,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$7,500 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Kampgrounds of America Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
16-40 hours
Classroom Training:
32-40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 6
KOA campgrounds offer hot showers, clean restrooms, laundry facilities, convenience stores, swimming pools and playgrounds. Eight of every 10 KOA campgrounds is within 100 miles of a metropolitan area, and some offer economical lodging for tourist destinations.
The parent company, KOA Holdings, also owns Franchise Services, whose subsidiaries include franchise companies Sir Speedy, PIP Printing and Comprehensive Business Services.