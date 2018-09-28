Dave Drum started Kampgrounds of America in 1961. He and other Billings, Montana, businessmen set up camping facilities off highways 87 and 212 in 1962, when the World’s Fair in Seattle was attracting tourists along those routes. As he started franchising that year, Drum opened a system of campgrounds along America’s highways. He was forced to use a “k” in “kampgrounds” instead of a “c” because of a copyright challenge.

KOA campgrounds offer hot showers, clean restrooms, laundry facilities, convenience stores, swimming pools and playgrounds. Eight of every 10 KOA campgrounds is within 100 miles of a metropolitan area, and some offer economical lodging for tourist destinations.

The parent company, KOA Holdings, also owns Franchise Services, whose subsidiaries include franchise companies Sir Speedy, PIP Printing and Comprehensive Business Services.