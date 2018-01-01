Leather Medic
Leather and upholstery repair and refinishing
Founded
1989
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
5565 Lee St., #1
Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
CEO
Chade Life
Parent Company
Life Ventures
Initial Investment ⓘ
$73,900 - $90,240
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$40,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$40,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$450/truck/mo.
Leather Medic offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
29 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1