LemonShark Poke
Poke
Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
439 N. Bedford Dr.
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
CEO
Richard Gottlieb
Parent Company
Lemonshark Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$224,950 - $588,700
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$70,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
LemonShark Poke offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
LemonShark Poke has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
112 hours
Classroom Training:
36 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3