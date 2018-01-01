Little Caesars Enterprises Inc.
Carry-out pizza
Founded
1959
Franchising Since
1962 (56 Years)
Corporate Address
2211 Woodward Ave.
Detroit, MI 48201-3400
Initial Investment ⓘ
$221,000 - $654,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Little Caesars Enterprises Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1-2 weeks
Classroom Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
At company store
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 50