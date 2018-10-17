The Lost Cajun
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
19343 North 12th St.
Covington, LA 70433
CEO
Raymond Griffin
Parent Company
The Lost Cajun Enterprises LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$212,600 - $629,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
The Lost Cajun has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
68 hours
Classroom Training:
12 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20 - 30