LunchboxWax
Body waxing
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
818 W. Idaho St.
Boise, ID 83702
CEO
Debi Lane
Initial Investment ⓘ
$341,140 - $496,890
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$175,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
LunchboxWax has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
2 hours
Classroom Training:
26 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 8