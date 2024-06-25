Get All Access for $5/mo

Make a Real Difference in Your Community with a Huntington Franchise For nearly 50 years, Huntington Learning Center's mission-driven approach has positively impacted over one million students. Huntington's commitment is to its students and to the families they serve enables them to make a meaningful difference across the country.

By Matthew Goldstein

As a franchisee with Huntington, you address a significant community need while becoming part of a vast network of franchise owners dedicated to fulfilling Huntington's mission of providing every student with the highest quality education.

3 Benefits of owning a Huntington Learning Center:

  1. Proven track record in education with strong brand recognition.
  2. Comprehensive training and ongoing franchisee support provided.
  3. Special financing and a discount for veteran franchisees.

Huntington Learning Center is a franchise operation providing personalized tutoring and test preparation services for K-12 students, aimed at enhancing their academic skills and performance. Founded in 1977 and now with over 275 franchises, the company emphasizes individualized education plans to help students improve their grades and test scores, and ultimately achieve more scholarship opportunities. Click Here to learn more about Huntington Learning Center.

Financial Requirements:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $154,063 - $264,028
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $36,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $110,000
  • Net Worth Required: $200,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 25% discount on the initial franchise fee
