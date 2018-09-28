Medi-Weightloss Franchising USA LLC
Medical weight-loss and wellness programs
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
509 S. Hyde Park Ave.
Tampa, FL 33606
CEO
Edward Kaloust
Initial Investment ⓘ
$215,252 - $417,752
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$75,000 - $75,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$3.8K-$12.2K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$250-$1.5K/mo.
Medi-Weightloss Franchising USA LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
Ongoing
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 10