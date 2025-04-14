Franchise buyers, multi-unit operators and growth-minded entrepreneurs will gather in Miami this May. Here's why this event should be on your radar.

If you're serious about franchising — whether you're buying your first unit or expanding into international markets — you'll want to be in Miami this spring. The IFA World Franchise Show, taking place May 9-10 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, will be one of the most high-impact franchise events of the year.

Hosted by the International Franchise Association, this two-day event brings together hundreds of franchise brands, seasoned operators and investors from around the world. It's designed not just as an expo, but as a global platform where real deals happen, growth strategies are shared and long-term partnerships are born. Here are a few reasons why you don't want to miss this event.

You'll meet with brand founders and top execs

From iconic restaurant chains and fitness brands to home services, education and emerging retail concepts, the IFA World Franchise Show will feature over 200 franchise opportunities across a wide range of industries.

What makes this event different is the direct access it provides. Attendees won't just collect brochures — they'll have face-to-face conversations with brand founders, development teams and top executives. That level of transparency and connection can make all the difference when choosing the right franchise investment.

There's a focus on global expansion

This year's show strongly emphasizes international growth. The event's international pavilion will showcase global brands looking to expand into the U.S. market and U.S. brands seeking international partners. Matchmaking sessions and country-specific briefings will offer targeted insights into new market entry strategies and cross-border franchising opportunities.

For attendees with global ambitions, this is a rare chance to explore international franchise development in one place.

You'll hear from franchise experts

In addition to the show floor, the event offers a packed schedule of educational programming led by franchising experts, successful multi-unit operators, legal advisors and financial pros.

Sessions will cover everything from funding and site selection to scaling operations and navigating the legal aspects of franchise ownership. Whether you're brand new to the space or scaling toward a portfolio of 20-plus units, you'll walk away with practical insights to apply immediately.

You'll learn what's next in franchising

One of the show's most popular attractions will be the startup franchise zone, where you can learn about emerging brands before they hit the mainstream. For early adopters and first movers, it's a chance to discover innovative concepts that could become the next breakout franchise.

These younger brands often offer lower entry costs, flexible territory options and the opportunity to grow alongside the founding team — an appealing prospect for entrepreneurs looking to build something from the ground up.

At its core, the IFA World Franchise Show is about connections — between franchisors and franchisees, between new ideas and proven systems and between ambition and opportunity. The relationships forged at this event can lead to career-defining decisions, whether you're looking to buy, invest, partner or expand.

With the franchise industry rapidly evolving and opportunities emerging across new sectors and markets, now is the time to engage. The IFA World Franchise Show offers access, education and deal-making potential that can shape your future in business.

Join us in Miami, May 9-10, at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Learn more and register today at IFAFranchiseShow.com.

