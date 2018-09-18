Mighty Auto Parts
Wholesale distribution of auto parts
Founded
1963
Franchising Since
1970 (48 Years)
Corporate Address
650 Engineering Dr.
Norcross, GA 30092
CEO
Kenneth Voelker
Parent Company
Grupo Gonher
Initial Investment ⓘ
$154,100 - $390,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,500 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Mighty Auto Parts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off license fee; training/administration fee waived; special payment terms on initial inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
85 hours
Classroom Training:
29 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1