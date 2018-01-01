Morano Gelato Franchise Co. LLC
Gelato, espresso, granita
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
10 Benning St., #2-229
West Lebanon, NH 03784
CEO
Morgan Morano
Parent Company
Morano Gelato Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$301,194 - $533,709
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Morano Gelato Franchise Co. LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
125 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 15