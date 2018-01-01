Mr. Sandless/Dr. DecknFence
Interior and exterior sandless wood refinishing
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
2970 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA 19014
CEO
Daniel Praz
Initial Investment ⓘ
$26,810 - $87,385
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$15,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$15,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$5,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3%+
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Mr. Sandless/Dr. DecknFence has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
32 hours
Classroom Training:
8 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2