My Gym Children's Fitness Center
Early-learning/fitness programs
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
1995 (23 Years)
Corporate Address
15300 Ventura Blvd., #523
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
CEO
Cory Bertisch
Parent Company
Gym Consulting LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$36,750 - $244,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$35,000 - $65,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $55,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7-8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
My Gym Children's Fitness Center has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
17 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 10
My Gym Children's Fitness Center is ranked #182 in the Franchise 500!
My Gym offers movement, tumbling and exercise classes for children aged 3 months to 9 years.