Network In Action
Professional networking and referral groups
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Network In Action
Professional networking and referral groups

About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2016 (3 Years)

Corporate Address

770 S. Post Oak Ln., #150
Houston, TX 77056

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$43,610 - $57,500

Net-worth Requirement

$50,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$40,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

9%

Financing Options

Network In Action offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Veteran Incentives

15% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Additional Training:

Online training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $43,610 High - $57,500
Units
+41.7%+10 UNITS (1 Year) +385.7%+27 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

CPR Cell Phone Repair

See More

CMIT Solutions Inc.

See More

Office Evolution

See More

City Wide Franchise

See More

TeamLogic IT

See More

Phenix Salon Suites Franchising LLC

See More

Property Management Inc.

See More

My Salon Suite/Salon Plaza

Franchise Articles

With Hundreds Of Franchise Options Out There, Choose The One You Can Trust

With Hundreds Of Franchise Options Out There, Choose The One You Can Trust

If you're looking to invest in a business venture that offers you years of experience in the industry, the trust and loyalty of its customers, and franchise support from an expert team – then Hi-Q is the one for you.
HI-Q | 3 min read
Researching the Perfect Entrepreneurial Opportunity? Don't Make This Common Mistake.

Researching the Perfect Entrepreneurial Opportunity? Don't Make This Common Mistake.

4 min read
Mica And Nedbank: Partners In Success

Mica And Nedbank: Partners In Success

Gerard de Boer joined his father's hardware store in 1998. Solomons Mica Home Warehouse in Bethlehem, Free State was launched 20 years earlier and their first electronic sale was through Nedbank.
Nedbank Franchising | 3 min read
Use These 3 Strategies to Build a Thriving Franchise Organization

Use These 3 Strategies to Build a Thriving Franchise Organization

Xponential Fitness Founder and CEO Anthony Geisler shares the leadership secrets that have helped him build a boutique fitness empire.
Rick Grossmann | 4 min read
Arby's Flips the Vegan 'Meat' Trend on Its Head With the 'Megetable,' a Carrot Made Out of Turkey

Arby's Flips the Vegan 'Meat' Trend on Its Head With the 'Megetable,' a Carrot Made Out of Turkey

The 'Marrot' is a carrot made of meat that looks and tastes just like the orange vegetable.
Meredith Cash | 3 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: July 5th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing