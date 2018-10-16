Newk's Eatery
Sandwiches, salads, soups, pizzas, desserts
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
2680 Crane Ridge Dr.
Jackson, MS 39216
CEO
Chris Newcomb
Parent Company
Newk's Eatery
Initial Investment ⓘ
$932,000 - $1,131,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$3,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$1,500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Newk's Eatery has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
276 hours
Classroom Training:
74 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
50