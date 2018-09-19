N-Hance Wood Refinishing
#159 Franchise 500| Wood cabinet and floor refinishing

N-Hance Wood Refinishing
Wood cabinet and floor refinishing
|

About
Founded

2001

Franchising Since

2003 (15 Years)

Corporate Address

1530 N. 1000 West
Logan, UT 84321

CEO

Dan Tarantin

Parent Company

HRI

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$49,913 - $153,179

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$9,413 - $42,179

Ongoing Royalty Fee

$346-$692/mo.

Ad Royalty Fee

$200/mo.

Financing Options

N-Hance Wood Refinishing offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, inventory

N-Hance Wood Refinishing has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

10% off initial down payment on franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

35-57 hours

Classroom Training:

6-15 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

2

N-Hance Wood Refinishing is ranked #159 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
N-Hance is a wood refinishing franchise that uses a proprietary refinishing process and product line that requires no sanding and uses an instant-curing U.V. process for hardwood floors and kitchen cabinets.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $49,913 High - $153,179
Units
+12.7%+54 UNITS (1 Year) +38.0%+132 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 19th, 2018
