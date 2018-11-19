NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop
Bagels and sandwiches
Founded
1995
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
2 University Plaza, #100
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Parent Company
SMS Franchise LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$118,500 - $208,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,500 - $29,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$500/mo.
NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
At existing location
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5