OMEX-Office Maintenance Experts
Commercial cleaning and maintenance management
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
1991 (27 Years)
Corporate Address
205 House Ave.
Camp Hill, PA 17011
CEO
Gerald Boarman
Parent Company
OMEX Int'l. Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$40,400 - $70,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$40,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Veteran Incentives
$2,000 credit toward grand opening
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
5 days
Classroom Training:
5 days