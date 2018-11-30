Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt
Frozen yogurt
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
14301 Caliber Dr., #100
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
CEO
Reese Travis
Initial Investment ⓘ
$223,000 - $427,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
at grand opening
Classroom Training:
2.5 days
Additional Training:
Ongoing training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 12