Penn Station East Coast Subs
Grilled subs
Founded
1985
Franchising Since
1987 (31 Years)
Corporate Address
1226 U.S. Hwy. 50
Milford, OH 45150
CEO
Jeffrey Osterfeld
Parent Company
Osterfeld Enterprises
Initial Investment ⓘ
$290,984 - $594,478
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
to 8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2-3%
Penn Station East Coast Subs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
202-299 hours
Classroom Training:
25-33 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15