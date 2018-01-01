Pet Butler
Pet-waste cleanup and removal
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
611 S.W. 152nd St.
Seattle, WA 98166
CEO
Jerrod Sessler
Initial Investment ⓘ
$30,000 - $42,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$30,000 - $42,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000 - $42,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
12%
Ad Royalty Fee
2
Pet Butler has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Classroom Training:
4 days
Additional Training:
Video, conference calls, manuals