Founded
1967
Franchising Since
1971 (47 Years)
Corporate Address
250 Riverside St.
Chillicothe, OH 45601
CEO
Joe Watson
Parent Company
Petland Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$280,000 - $1,034,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4.5%
Petland has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
up to 266 hours
Classroom Training:
up to 56 hours
Additional Training:
In-store training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
18