Pet Passages
Pet funeral and cremation services and products
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
348 State Rte. 104
Ontario, NY 14519
CEO
Mike Harris
Initial Investment ⓘ
$40,500 - $425,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000 - $45,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Pet Passages has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 5