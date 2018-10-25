Physical Therapy Now
Physical therapy
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
15680 S.W. 88 St., #201
Miami, FL 33196
CEO
Andres Zapata
Initial Investment ⓘ
$104,735 - $191,035
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000 - $400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Physical Therapy Now offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Physical Therapy Now has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Additional Training:
Online training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 3