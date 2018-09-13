Pigtails & Crewcuts
Children's hair salons
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
3495 Piedmont Rd., #406, Bldg. 12
Atlanta, GA 30305
CEO
Wade Brannon
Parent Company
Pigtails & Crewcuts Franchise LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$98,750 - $230,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Pigtails & Crewcuts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
8 hours
Classroom Training:
28 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3