Pizza 9
Pizza
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
5643 Jefferson St. N.E., #A
Albuquerque, NM 87109
CEO
Hasan Aslami
Parent Company
Pizza 9 Franchise Systems
Initial Investment ⓘ
$74,080 - $398,980
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $350,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$18,500 - $18,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Pizza 9 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$8,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
112 hours
Additional Training:
At headquarters or franchisee's location
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20 - 30