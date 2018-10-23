The Pizza Press
Assembly-line pizza
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
2390 E. Orangewood Ave., #550
Anaheim, CA 92806
CEO
Dara Maleki
Parent Company
RMS Franchise Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$455,350 - $791,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
The Pizza Press has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
60 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
25 - 30