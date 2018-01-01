Pizza Rev
Assembly-line pizza, salads
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
2535 Townsgate Rd., #101
Westlake Village, CA 91361
Initial Investment ⓘ
$509,000 - $902,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Pizza Rev has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising