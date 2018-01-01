PortraitEFX Photography Franchise
Photography
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
10612-D Providence Rd., #235
Charlotte, NC 28277
CEO
Chris Wunder
Initial Investment ⓘ
$22,477 - $43,606
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$9,995 - $9,995
PortraitEFX Photography Franchise offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
PortraitEFX Photography Franchise has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
26 hours
Classroom Training:
27 hours
Additional Training:
Annual conference
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1