Bio

Jeffrey Trip opened Pretzelvania in 1991, but the company's name was soon changed to Pretzelmaker for the purpose of franchising. In 2010, Pretzelmaker was merged with Pretzel Time, another company started in 1991 (originally under the name Mr. Pretzel). Pretzelmaker stores sell flavored hot pretzels, pretzel-wrapped hot dogs, lemonades and blended drinks. Pretzelmaker is part of Global Franchise Group, which also franchises Great American Cookies, MaggieMoo's and Marble Slab Creamery.