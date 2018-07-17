PrimoHoagies Franchising Inc.
Italian subs
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2002 (16 Years)
Corporate Address
610 Ryan Ave.
Westville, NJ 08093
CEO
Rocco Fiorentino
Initial Investment ⓘ
$165,700 - $296,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$70,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
PrimoHoagies Franchising Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
96 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours