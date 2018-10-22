Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
300-830 Dixon Rd.
Toronto, ON M9W 6Y8
CEO
Brian Church
Initial Investment ⓘ
$84,550 - $194,550
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,700 - $49,700
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Qualicare has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
Additional territory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
Ongoing
Classroom Training:
35+ hours