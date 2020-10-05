1954
1990 (30 Years)
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Geoff Ballotti, CEO
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
$220,731 - $9,291,313
$35,000 - $39,500
4.5%
4%
Ramada by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
Ramada by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Up to 30 hours
38-70 hours
Regional workshops, property training
10 - 15
Today Ramada Worldwide by Wyndham is part of the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts group.