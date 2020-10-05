Ramada by Wyndham
Ramada by Wyndham
Hotels
Founded

1954

Franchising Since

1990 (30 Years)

Corporate Address

22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054

Leadership

Geoff Ballotti, CEO

Parent Company

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Ticker Symbol

WH

Initial Investment

$220,731 - $9,291,313

Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $39,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4.5%

Ad Royalty Fee

4%

Financing Options

Ramada by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory

Ramada by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

Up to 30 hours

Classroom Training:

38-70 hours

Additional Training:

Regional workshops, property training

Number of Employees Required to Run:

10 - 15

Ramada by Wyndham is ranked #276 in the Franchise 500!
In 1954 a group of investors opened an inn in Flagstaff, Arizona, the first in a series of motor hotels to be opened by the group. Five years later, the chain was named Ramada, meaning "a shaded resting place" in Spanish.

Today Ramada Worldwide by Wyndham is part of the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts group.

Initial Investment: Low - $220,731 High - $9,291,313
+3.8%+32 UNITS (1 Year) +3.4%+29 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

