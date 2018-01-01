RedRhino
Epoxy floor coating installation
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
929 E. Second St., #108
Los Angeles, CA 90012
CEO
michael kenealy
Initial Investment ⓘ
$48,800 - $78,425
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
RedRhino offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
RedRhino has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee