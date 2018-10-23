Bio

As a partner in a fence installation business, Stan Krempges realized his customers needed a way to clean and protect their fences, decks and outdoor structures. So in 1993, he developed an environmentally-safe cleaner to remove dirt, mold and mildew from exterior wooden surfaces. Then he worked with coating chemists to develop an eco-friendly wood sealant to protect against moisture, dirt and sun damage. Krempges named his company Wood Re New and began franchising. In 2011, Wood Re New joined Outdoor Living Brands, which also franchises Archadeck, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives and Mosquito Squad. In 2012, the company began offer cleaning and protection services for non-wood outdoor surfaces, including siding, gutters, patios, driveways and sidewalks, and consequently, the franchise name was changed to Renew Crew.