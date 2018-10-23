Founded
1993
Franchising Since
2001 (17 Years)
Corporate Address
2924 Emerywood Pkwy.
Richmond, VA 23294
CEO
Chris Grandpre
Parent Company
Outdoor Living Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$35,675 - $83,025
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$40,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$4,375 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Renew Crew offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable, payroll
Renew Crew has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing training as needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1