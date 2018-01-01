RoboThink LLC
STEM programs
Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
37 Sheerwood Terr., #122
Lake Bluff, IL 60044
CEO
Brian Park
Parent Company
RoboThink LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$40,700 - $110,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Classroom Training:
1 week
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6