Rug Beater Franchise LLC
Carpet, rug, upholstery, tile, and hardwood floor cleaning and restoration

Rug Beater Franchise LLC
Carpet, rug, upholstery, tile, and hardwood floor cleaning and restoration

About
Founded

1989

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

P.O. Box 455
Brownstown, PA 17508-0455

CEO

Lori Stoltzfus

Parent Company

The Rug Beater Cleaning Enterprises Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$182,433 - $266,900

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Rug Beater Franchise LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

46 hours

Classroom Training:

15 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $182,433 High - $266,900
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Servpro

Request Free Info

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

See More

Rainbow Int'l. Restoration

See More

Steamatic LLC

See More

Oxi Fresh Franchising Co.

See More

Zerorez Franchising Systems Inc.

See More

Duraclean

Franchise Articles

The Incredibles: Decoding Rakul Preet Singh

The Incredibles: Decoding Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet is someone who not just rules the bright lights but also the boardroom. Check out our Digital Cover to know everything about her
Priyadarshini Patwa | 4 min read
How to Find the Best CRM for Your Franchise

How to Find the Best CRM for Your Franchise

Find the software that will keep you -- and your customers -- happy.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Franchisor Leans on His Experience In the Military to Lead His Team

This Franchisor Leans on His Experience In the Military to Lead His Team

As the director of operations for Dogtopia, Air Force Vet Jeff Farnell knows it's all about people.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
Flexi-Time: IWG Has The Flexible Workspace Market Cornered

Flexi-Time: IWG Has The Flexible Workspace Market Cornered

Flexible working is growing rapidly, with IWG's continued expansion across its operating brands, seeing another 156 new locations opening in 34 countries around the globe.
4 min read
Why This Air Force Vet Became a Marco's Pizza Franchisee

Why This Air Force Vet Became a Marco's Pizza Franchisee

The two careers have more in common than you'd think.
Hayden Field | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 29th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing