Bio

Kiran Yocom, who worked with Mother Teresa for 14 years before moving to the U.S. from India, teamed with husband Philip Yocom to start Seniors Helping Seniors in 1998. The company, which began franchising in 2006, offers companionship, nonmedical home care and home maintenance services to seniors who need help to stay in their homes-- all provided by other seniors, rather than younger caretakers.