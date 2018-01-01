Simple Computer Repair
Electronics repairs
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
1000 N. Green Valley Pkwy., #440-386
Henderson, NV 89074
CEO
Jim Brock
Initial Investment ⓘ
$109,900 - $189,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Simple Computer Repair has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
7 days
Classroom Training:
9 days