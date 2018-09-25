SpeedPro Imaging
Large-format graphics
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
7000 South Yosemite St., #100
Centennial, CO 80112
CEO
Larry Oberly
Parent Company
SpeedPro Imaging
Initial Investment ⓘ
$240,050 - $285,850
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,900 - $49,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
SpeedPro Imaging has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
45 hours
Classroom Training:
52 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2