About
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
9059 Springboro Pike
Dayton, OH 45342
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$15,455 - $38,970
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$10,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$11,500 - $27,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Financing Options
Veteran Incentives
$1,500 off franchise fee
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
3 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Bio
Eric Horstman founded Sports Image in 2002 and began franchising in 2009. Franchisees connect high school sports teams and other grassroots organizations in need of equipment or revenue with local businesses willing to sponsor them.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $15,455 High - $38,970
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
