Structural Elements
Orthopedic wellness clinics
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
13214 Fountain Head Plaza
Hagerstown, MD 21742
CEO
Doug Bertram
Parent Company
Structural Elements Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$230,900 - $432,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
9 hours
Classroom Training:
71 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4