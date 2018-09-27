Style Encore
Women's clothing and accessories resale stores
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
605 Hwy. 169 N., #400
Minneapolis, MN 55441
CEO
Brett Heffes
Parent Company
Winmark Corp.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$264,200 - $398,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Style Encore has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
30 hours
Classroom Training:
50 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5