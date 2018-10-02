Success on the Spectrum
Behavior modification services for children and young adults with autism

About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2018 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

5751 Blythewood St., #500
Houston, TX 77021

CEO

Nichole Daher

Parent Company

SOS Franchising

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$71,050 - $143,450

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $15,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

$500-$900/mo.

Ad Royalty Fee

$100/mo.

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

20

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $71,050 High - $143,450
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
