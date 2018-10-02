Success on the Spectrum
Behavior modification services for children and young adults with autism
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
5751 Blythewood St., #500
Houston, TX 77021
CEO
Nichole Daher
Parent Company
SOS Franchising
Initial Investment ⓘ
$71,050 - $143,450
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$500-$900/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$100/mo.
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20