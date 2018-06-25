Sudore Wellness
Group interval training
Founded
2017
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
1561 E. Ontario Ave., #101
Corona, CA 92881
CEO
Jim Belanger
Parent Company
Sudore Fitness LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$355,600 - $745,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,500 - $39,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Sudore Wellness offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Sudore Wellness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Additional Training:
During store opening
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8