Tax Pros
Tax preparation
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
5309 N.W. 79th Terrace
Doral, FL 33166
CEO
Giraldo Sanchez
Initial Investment ⓘ
$107,200 - $156,900
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$10,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,900 - $39,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
14%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Tax Pros has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
35 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1