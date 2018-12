Lou Donato wanted to provide dishes similar to the expensive, health-conscious platters found at Japanese dinner houses. After three years of research and development, he opened Made In Japan Teriyaki Experience, incorporating the flair and drama of Japanese cooking.

Franchisees across Canada and worldwide now offer hot, made-to-order dishes including fresh vegetables, Yakisoba (Japanese noodles), steamed rice, a variety of meats and seafood, Teriyaki platters and sushi.

The parent company of Made in Japan also owns franchise company Mrs. Vanelli's Fresh Italian Foods.