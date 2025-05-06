Emerging franchisors are often told to prioritize sales decks, FDDs and digital ads. But if you're not capturing this story on video, you're skipping the one thing that builds trust faster than anything else.

When you're building a franchise brand from the ground up, one thing is certain: you're the underdog. But you do have one thing that can immediately differentiate you from every other emerging franchise out there: your story. And the most effective way to share that story? Video. Not a corporate ad, not a slideshow of stats, a real, emotional, human video of you — the founder — talking about why you started this brand, what it stands for and where you're taking it.

It matters more when you're new

Let's be honest, when you're just getting started, you're not going to win with brand recognition. You haven't scaled to 500 units. You're not on every street corner. And that's okay, because what you do have is the power to connect through truth. Franchisees are not just looking for numbers, they want to believe in the leadership — they want to know the person behind the brand is someone they can trust.

The takeaway? If you're sending 20-page PDFs or cold outreach emails but don't have a founder's video on your website, you may be missing out on real connection.

Why is a founder story so effective?

At its core, a founder's video is a bridge, a way to transfer belief. It answers the question every potential franchisee is silently asking: "Can I see myself being part of this brand's future?" A great founder video shows them your "why." It reveals your early days, your mission, your challenges, your passion. It doesn't need to be overproduced, it just needs to be real.

I've worked with dozens of franchise brands across industries — from home services to food — and the brands that grow fast all have one thing in common: they lead with heart, not hype. Franchisees aren't buying a product, they're buying into a journey. So, before you tell them about your systems and processes, tell them why this matters to you.

Story, not script

You don't need a script, you need a story. Here's what I recommend to every emerging brand before we press record:

Film in a place that means something. Your first storefront, your garage, or your childhood kitchen — it creates emotional context.

Let it flow naturally. Speak like you're telling a friend what led you here.

Keep it under two minutes. This isn't a keynote. It's a spark.

Use real visuals. Show clips of your family, early prototypes, handwritten goals — anything that brings your story to life.

Close with your vision. Tell them where the brand is headed and invite them to be part of it.

This kind of video builds a human bond before the franchisee ever meets you. It opens doors. It softens skepticism. It turns cold leads into curious believers.

Founders often underestimate the value of showing up on camera. They say, "I don't like being on video" or "I'm not good on camera." Here's the thing: you don't have to be perfect, you have to be present. A founder's video isn't about charisma. It's about connection. By simply telling your story, you show the world you're not hiding behind a logo. You're leading with vision. And when people see that, they lean in.

Other videos to create

Once you have your story captured, it becomes the anchor for your brand message. From there, emerging franchises should consider building a starter video library to support recruitment, training, and operational efficiency.

Here are 10 powerful video types to add after your founder story:

Franchisee Recruitment Video

A short, emotional piece that shows the opportunity from a franchisee's point of view.

Day in the Life of a Franchisee

Helps prospects see what the job actually looks like—and imagine themselves doing it.

10-Minute Training Video

Onboarding content that scales without you repeating yourself.

Operational Training Support

Demonstrates key processes and systems in visual format.

Consumer Testimonial Video

Highlights happy customers using your service or product.

Brand Story Highlight Reel

Compiles moments from events, openings, and interviews.

Leadership Team Introduction

Humanizes your team beyond headshots and bios.

"Why Now?" Video

Explains why this is the moment to invest in your brand.

Franchisee Spotlight Videos

Features one franchisee's story of growth, resilience or impact.

Core Values and Mission Video

Reinforces culture and what the brand stands for.

A blank canvas

Being an emerging franchise doesn't mean you have to act like one. It means you have a blank canvas — and your story is the brush. Start with one video. Make it human. Make it real. And watch what happens when people begin to see themselves in your journey. If you're serious about growing your brand, don't just talk about your business, tell your story. On video.

