Title Boxing Club
Boxing and kickboxing fitness classes, personal training, apparel
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
5400 College Blvd., #1
Overland Park, KS 66211
CEO
John Rotche
Initial Investment ⓘ
$162,808 - $478,925
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Title Boxing Club has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$1,500 off first-club franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
30 hours