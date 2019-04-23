Urban Bricks Kitchen
Assembly-line pizza and salads

About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2015 (4 Years)

Corporate Address

10 Dominion Dr., Bldg. 2, #2120
San Antonio, TX 78257-1246

CEO

Sammy Aldeeb

Parent Company

Dough Nation Headquarters

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$281,000 - $757,750

Net-worth Requirement

$750,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

120 hrs

Number of Employees Required to Run:

10 - 20

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $281,000 High - $757,750
Units
+50.0%+6 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
